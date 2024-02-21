QSTP Appoints Jack Lau As President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation, has announced the appointment of Dr Jack Lau as president.

With over 25 years of experience and a wealth of expertise spanning technology, academia, and entrepreneurship, Lau is poised to lead QSTP into its next phase of growth and advancement. He has a distinguished track record of leading sustainable ventures across various domains.

He holds the honour of personally receiving 20 patents and has steered multiple startups as CEO, collectively contributing to the development of 45 patented technologies. His extensive experience in crafting technology incubation policies and facilitating venture funding underscores his steadfast dedication to fostering technological innovation and entrepreneurship.

“I am honoured and excited to join Qatar Science & Technology Park as its president. QSTP has made incredible contributions to the technology development and entrepreneurship landscape in Qatar through its robust and collaborative ecosystem. I look forward to leading QSTP's exceptional team to continue building the organisation's legacy of excellence and drive further innovation and growth,” Lau said.

Lau's dual roles as a practitioner and professor in design thinking, financial technology, and AI equip him with invaluable insights, positioning him to play a pivotal role in QSTP's mission as a hub of technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the region.

“We eagerly anticipate advancing our mission and delivering augmented value to our stakeholders, partners, and the local community under the leadership of Dr Jack Lau,” QSTP stated.

