Cop Suspended In Bengal For Roughing Up Tribal Woman

Kolkata, Feb 21 (IANS) A police officer in the rank of inspector, who was in-charge of a police station in the tribal-dominated Purulia district of West Bengal, has been suspended on charges of harassing and physically assaulting a tribal woman in the name of a drive against illegal liquor.

The suspended officer -- Tuhin Dawn -- was the officer-in-charge of the Kotshila police station in Purulia district.

The complaint was filed against him at the same police station by a tribal woman, who was accompanied by the BJP Lok Sabha member from Purulia, Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, late on Tuesday evening. Considering the gravity of the charges, the accused cop was placed under suspension on Wednesday afternoon.

Confirming the suspension, a senior police officer said that a department inquiry has been initiated against the accused officer, which is being led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar) of Purulia district, Kalyan Sinha Roy.

It has been alleged that Tuhin Dawn, while conducting a drive against illegal liquor in the area, raided the residence of the tribal women.

After seizing two liters of liquor from her residence, the officer reportedly physically assaulted the tribal woman and also seized the buffalo owned by her along with an amount of Rs 40,000, which she received by selling paddy, as per the complaint filed at the local police station.

On her complaint, the woman also alleged that she was beaten up so badly that she even fell unconscious. The incident reportedly took place on February 18, and on February 20, the woman managed to get in touch with BJP MP Mahato, who took the woman to the police station and helped her file the complaint.

District police sources said the prompt suspension of the accused inspector was meant to defuse tension in the area, keeping in mind the ongoing crisis at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, where several women have accused a local Trinamool Congress leader and his aides of sexual harassment.