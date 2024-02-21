Jordan, Algeria Talk Ties, Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 21 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez welcomed Algerian People's National Assembly Speaker Ibrahim Boughali on Wednesday to discuss boosting Jordanian-Algerian cooperation.Fayez emphasized the historical ties that bind the two countries and peoples together, as well as the need to maintain coordination on a variety of subjects of common interest, with the goal of strengthening relations in the service of bilateral interests and fair Arab problems.The meeting examined the present regional situation, as well as the Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The two parties emphasized the importance of putting an end to the Israeli occupying state's illegal aggression, ethnic cleansing, genocide and allowing humanitarian and medical help to enter, and preventing Israel from conducting any military operations in Rafah.Fayez emphasized the importance of uniting Arab efforts and exerting effective pressure on the international community and UN Security Council member states to urgently seek to halt Israeli aggression, rather than leaving the Israeli occupation state unpunished and an outlaw state that violates all international legitimacy resolutions and UN charters.He emphasized that the international community should not adopt double standards while discussing the importance of applying justice, human rights, public liberties, and peoples' right to freedom and independence.Boughali complimented the two countries' remarkable historical links and advocated for their strengthening at all levels, including legislative and investment.He denounced the Israeli occupation state's crimes of genocide and destruction in Gaza and the West Bank, highlighting Algeria's support for the Palestinian cause.