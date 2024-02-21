Azerbaijan Counts Applications To Start Businesses In Liberated Territories (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The Ministry of
Economy of Azerbaijan has received 1,780 applications from
entrepreneurs wishing to launch a business in the country's
liberated territories as of February 15, 2024, Director of the
Department of Rehabilitation and Development of Territories of the
Ministry of Economy Zamin Badirkhanov said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during the conference on "Reconstruction of
Water and Wastewater Infrastructure in Karabakh Region".
“Out of 1,780 applications, 497 came from foreign companies, and
1,283 from local companies. Most of the applications were received
in connection with participation in tenders,” he noted.
Badirkhanov reminded that about 16 billion manat has been
allocated from the state budget for the implementation of several
projects covering various spheres for the realization of
reconstruction and construction activities in the territories
liberated from occupation from 2021 to date.
"In continuation of reforms on the formation of the favorable
business environment for local and foreign investors, Aghdam
industrial park provided with necessary infrastructure has been
established in Aghdam district on the area of 190 ha, industrial
park Araz Valley Economic Zone on the area of 200 ha in Jabrayil
district. Residents operating in the mentioned industrial parks are
exempted from property tax, land tax, profit tax, VAT, and customs
duties for imported machinery, technological equipment, and
installations for 10 years from the date of registration.
Currently, 37 enterprises are registered in the mentioned
industrial parks, which, in turn, will create more than 2,400 new
jobs. The volume of investments to be invested in these projects is
about $153 million," he noted.
According to him, the rehabilitation and reconstruction of
several residential areas, including road transportation, energy,
communication infrastructure, education, health, culture, and other
social facilities have already been completed.
"One of the main objectives of the Ministry of Economy in this
direction is to restore economic activity in the region. In this
regard, the strategic goal is to take the necessary measures to
integrate the region not only into the national economy but also
into the external value chain. In this regard, given the rich
resource potential of Karabakh, one of the first steps was the
involvement of these resources in the economic turnover",
Badirkhanov added.
Meanwhile, the conference on "Reconstruction of Water and
Wastewater Infrastructure in Karabakh Region" was held, aimed at
bringing together stakeholders from Germany and Azerbaijan and
finding solutions for effective water supply and wastewater
treatment in Western Azerbaijan.
The main topics of the conference were the development of
approaches to improve water quality and water treatment for
drinking water supply and agriculture in Western Azerbaijan, with a
special focus on the environmental problems of transboundary rivers
such as the Kur, Araz, and Okhchuchay.
To note, in addition to water supply and wastewater companies,
the task force includes environmental consultants and research
institutes, as well as experts from related industries such as
agriculture, construction, and mining.
