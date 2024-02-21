MANDARIN ORIENTAL JUMEIRA, DUBAI CELEBRATES FIFTH ANNIVERSARY WITH ROYAL JEWELLER, GARRARD

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 21 February 2024 – Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai is celebrating five fantastic years, and to mark the occasion, the city’s most desirable beachfront resort has partnered with the royal legacy jeweller, Garrard, for The Perfect Fifth. The sapphire-inspired anniversary celebrations will bring to life a symphony of distinctive experiences and precious moments across the resort.



Garrard, the oldest established jewellery house in the world, has created some of the most famous jewels since its inception in 1735 and was appointed Crown Jeweller by Queen Victoria in 1843. The historic House has served every British Monarch since, including creating Princess Diana’s iconic sapphire and diamond cluster engagement ring. In celebration of Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai’s anniversary, Garrard has designed a bespoke fan-shaped pendant, made of 18-carat white gold, adorned with diamonds around a heart of sapphire, a gemstone long associated with Garrard and the fifth anniversary.



To recognise the milestone, the resort has crafted The Perfect Fifth suite package which promises unparalleled opulence. The first five guests to book will receive Garrard’s unique pendant. Also included in the anniversary stay are numerous benefits including a guaranteed upgrade, a sapphire-inspired Afternoon Tea at Noor Lounge, sumptuous breakfast for two at The Bay and daily dining or spa credit of AED 750. The exclusive offer is valid until 26 December 2024 for a minimum stay of five nights, starting at AED 15,000 per night.



From 23 February to 8 March, Noor Lounge library will be transformed into an intimate Garrard Lounge, where guests can exclusively shop bold designs and indulge in an exquisite Afternoon Tea. In a nod to the jewellery brand’s rich heritage, the menu includes traditional British flavours of Smoked Salmon and Caviar, Vanilla Sponge Cake, and Earl Grey Tea. The elegant Afternoon Tea is priced at AED 380 for two and culinary connoisseurs will receive an exclusive gift courtesy of Garrard.



Elsewhere in the resort, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai has curated a facial experience encompassing each of the five elements including wood, fire, earth, metal and water, complemented by 111Skin’s iconic blue Cryo De-Puffing Mask – and is available for AED 990 throughout 2024.



General Manager, Werner Anzinger, commented on the anniversary celebrations: “In music theory, the Perfect Fifth is the basis of all harmony – something we’re always striving towards at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai. By uniting two iconic brands, we are thrilled to be marking this significant milestone with a creative partner just as dedicated to crafting bespoke, beautiful compositions. We invite fans from near and far to discover the beauty and elegance of our fifth anniversary experiences.”



About Garrard

Set in the heart of London since 1735, Garrard’s royal legacy lives on in its exceptional handcrafted jewels. From the legendary setting of the Cullinan I diamond, the world’s largest cut and colourless diamond, to glittering tiaras worn at state occasions and Princess Diana’s iconic engagement ring, Garrard has crafted some of the most famous jewels of all time. After almost 300 years, the House’s industry-leading designers, gemmologists and craftspeople continue to be entrusted with extraordinary new designs for royalty and private clients, alongside the exquisite jewels in Garrard’s collections, each of which bears the quintessential British hallmarks of heritage and handcraftsmanship.







About Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Located in one of Dubai’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, the resort’s elegant rooms and suites offer an abundance of space, combining contemporary décor with guest-centric technology and staggering views. Its restaurants and bars are equally enticing with six first-rate venues including two signature restaurants. Combined with a destination spa spread over 2,000 square metres, a state-of-the-art fitness centre and a kids’ club, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai is the most exciting new addition to the region’s luxury hotel scene. Its unrivalled location with easy access to both Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport means that Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai is ideal for both business and leisure travellers. It also holds the status of being the closest beachfront resort to both Downtown Dubai and the financial and business districts.







MENAFN21022024005178011710ID1107879988