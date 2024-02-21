Russian oil leader reports great income increase

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, Rosneft, Russia's largest oil producer, has reported a substantial 47.2 percent increase in net profits for the year 2023, reaching an impressive 1.3 trillion rubles (USD14 billion). This remarkable financial performance comes despite the sweeping Western sanctions imposed on Russian oil, demonstrating the company's resilience in the face of economic challenges.



Rosneft disclosed that crude oil and gas condensate production reached 193.6 million tons in 2023, and it is actively working to enhance its gas production capacity amid restrictions on oil. Analysts, previously estimating the company's earnings at USD13.5 billion, were pleasantly surprised by the higher-than-expected results.



The total hydrocarbon output for the year amounted to 269.8 million tons, inclusive of 92.7 billion cubic meters of gas. Rosneft's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) saw a robust surge of 17.8 percent, reaching 3 trillion rubles (USD34 billion), while revenues climbed by 1.3 percent to 9.2 trillion rubles (almost USD100 billion).



CEO Igor Sechin attributed the impressive financial performance to strict cost control measures and efforts to enhance efficiency, resulting in a noteworthy decrease in the unit cost of hydrocarbon production to USD2.6 per barrel of oil equivalent by the end of 2023.



It's noteworthy that Rosneft's outstanding profits have been achieved amid a legal dispute over its assets in Germany, valued at approximately USD7 billion, as reported by Politico. The company's ability to navigate through such legal challenges and economic headwinds showcases its resilience and strategic management.



This unexpected financial success challenges the narrative of the impact of Western sanctions on Russian oil companies and raises questions about the broader economic dynamics at play.



Rosneft's robust performance stands as a testament to its adaptability and efficiency, even in the face of geopolitical and economic uncertainties.





MENAFN21022024000045015687ID1107879809