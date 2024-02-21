Portugal Commends Kuwait's Int'l Peace Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- The Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has praised Kuwait's efforts in achieving peace and understanding through political and humanitarian mediation to resolve conflicts.

This came in a statement by Director General of Foreign Policy at the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Rui Vinhas during a reception hosted by the Embassy of Kuwait in Lisbon, on the occasion of Kuwait's 63rd National Day and 33rd Liberation Day.

The Portuguese official affirmed Portugal's appreciation of Kuwait's indiscriminate humanitarian and peace-seeking policies, especially during the world's current unrest in Ukraine and the Middle East.

He extended his well wishes and congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and to the people of Kuwait.

The Director General expressed his satisfaction with the level of friendly ties Portugal and Kuwait share, emphasizing the Portuguese Government's aim in enriching the relationship further.

Though geographical distance separates Kuwait and Portugal, they both have shared values concerning freedom and the goal of realizing worldwide peace. Therefore, Portugal's bilateral relations with Kuwait are precious regarding economy, tourism, and investments in the two countries, he added.

During the reception, the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Portugal Hamad Al-Hazeem extended his congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal, his government and the Kuwaiti people on the occasion of national celebrations.

Ambassador Al-Hazeem wished prosperity and progress to Kuwait and its people, expressing his gratitude to Portuguese officials and friendly embassies partaking in the celebration.

In a similar statement by the Portuguese Director General, Al-Hazeem reiterated the same sentiments regarding the strong and friendly bilateral relations the two countries share, hoping for a prosperous future that strengthen their ties.

High profile political, economic, and cultural officials, as well as embassy members from foreign and Arab missions attended the Lisbon reception. (end)

hnd









MENAFN21022024000071011013ID1107879699