Elon Musk gets elected for Noble Peace Prize

(MENAFN) A Norwegian member of parliament, Marius Nilsen, has officially nominated Elon Musk for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize, citing Musk's efforts in championing free speech through the acquisition of Twitter and providing satellite communications to the Ukrainian military. Nilsen praised Musk's "adamant defense of dialogue, free speech, and the possibility to express one's views" in an increasingly polarized world. The nomination also acknowledged Musk's role in Ukraine's use of Starlink, a satellite system operated by his company SpaceX, for communication and coordination during the conflict with Russia.



Musk's acquisition of Twitter (now rebranded as X) in October 2022 was highlighted, emphasizing his commitment to combating censorship. Since taking over, Musk has made significant changes, including staff reshuffling and unbanning several previously silenced accounts, including that of former United States President Donald Trump. Nilsen commended Musk's various tech ventures, such as Tesla and SpaceX, for contributing to societal betterment, increasing knowledge of Earth and space, and enhancing global communication and connectivity.



The nomination suggests that Musk's multifaceted technological contributions have played a role in making the world more connected and safer. The recognition comes at a time when Musk's influence extends beyond the realms of electric vehicles and space exploration, marking his impact on free speech and global connectivity as noteworthy contributions to peace and cooperation.





