‘Israel’ word in baby`s birth certificate gets dashed off in UK

(MENAFN) Activists are calling for action from the United Kingdom Home Office after a disturbing incident where a baby's birth certificate, sent with a passport application, was allegedly returned with the word 'Israel' scribbled out. The Israeli-born parents, seeking a United Kingdom passport for their six-month-old daughter, reportedly sent the required documents to the Home Office two weeks ago. Upon receiving the papers, they discovered the birth certificate had been defaced, with the document ripped and the word 'Israel' crossed out in the section containing information about the baby's father.



The Campaign Against Antisemitism, an organization monitoring hate crime against Jewish people in Britain, brought attention to the incident in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.



The group expressed concern over the defacement, sharing a photo of the apparent damage and highlighting the distress of the parents. They called on the Home Office to thoroughly investigate the case, emphasizing the need to restore confidence in the authorities, especially given the low levels of trust among affected communities.



Home Secretary James Cleverly responded to the incident, promising an urgent investigation and assuring that appropriate action would be taken. The Campaign Against Antisemitism appreciated Cleverly's swift response and expressed readiness to await the results of the inquiry.



This incident adds to growing concerns about rising anti-Semitic incidents in the United Kingdom, with the Community Security Trust reporting an all-time high since Israel's military operation in Gaza. The defacement of a baby's birth certificate underscores the urgency of addressing anti-Semitism and ensuring the security and confidence of affected communities in the country.





MENAFN21022024000045015687ID1107879597