Maduro claims Israel getting same support from West as Hitler

(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has drawn controversial parallels between modern Israel and Adolf Hitler's Nazi Germany, stating that both entities received "the same encouragement, the same funding, and the same support" from the Western world. Maduro made these remarks on his television program, With Maduro Plus, echoing the recent assessment by his Brazilian counterpart, Lula da Silva, on the situation in the Middle East.



Maduro, who publicly disclosed his Jewish ancestry in the early 2010s, claimed that powerful family names in the United States, Europe, and London supported and celebrated Hitler's rise to power in 1933. According to Maduro, the Western elites remained silent and allowed Hitler to persecute his Jewish ancestors, as they were preparing him to launch military power against the Soviet Union.



Drawing a parallel to the present, Maduro asserted that modern Israel has become a construct similar to Hitler, accusing the Western powers of providing Israel with encouragement, funding, and support. He urged Jewish individuals who remain true to their roots to intervene and end what he described as the ongoing "massacre" of the Palestinians.



Maduro's comments align with Lula da Silva's recent characterization of Israel's military actions against Hamas militants in Gaza as "genocide" and "slaughter." The Brazilian president's remarks have sparked controversy and raised questions about the diplomatic implications of such comparisons between Israel and historical perpetrators of violence.





