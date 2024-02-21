Musk declares first Neuralink patient to control PC mouse using merely thoughts

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking development, Elon Musk has revealed that the first patient to receive the Neuralink brain chip has fully recovered from the implantation surgery and is now capable of interacting with a computer using their thoughts. Musk initially reported the successful chip implantation last month, following approval for human trial recruitment received by Neuralink in September.



The surgical procedure involved the use of a specially-designed robot to implant the computer chip, which is roughly the size of a coin and features ultra-thin flexible threads. Positioned in the region of the brain controlling the intention to move, the chip records and wirelessly transmits brain signals to an app, decoding movement intention.



Providing an update during a Spaces event on Monday, Musk expressed optimism, stating that the patient has made a "full recovery with no ill effects that we are aware of." Additionally, Musk disclosed that the unnamed individual implanted with the Neuralink chip can now move a computer mouse around the screen "by just thinking."



Neuralink's current focus is to gather precise mouse movements, left and right mouse button clicks, from the patient. This effort aims to enable the anonymous volunteer to perform more complex tasks, such as clicking, dragging, and holding objects using only their thoughts.



This significant achievement by Neuralink represents a major step forward in the field of brain-machine interfaces, with potential implications for individuals with neurological conditions. As the technology progresses, it opens new possibilities for human-computer interaction and highlights the evolving landscape of neurotechnology.





MENAFN21022024000045015687ID1107879564