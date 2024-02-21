Al Muraikhi Receives Credentials Of Kenya, Uzbekistan Ambassadors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received yesterday copies of the credential of Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to Qatar H E Mohamed Noor Adan (pictured) and Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Ashraf Khujaev.
The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the Ambassadors success in carrying out their duties, assuring them of providing all support to advance relations between Qatar and their countries to closer cooperation in various fields.
MENAFN21022024000063011010ID1107879065
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.