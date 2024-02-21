Al Muraikhi Receives Credentials Of Kenya, Uzbekistan Ambassadors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received yesterday copies of the credential of Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to Qatar H E Mohamed Noor Adan (pictured) and Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Ashraf Khujaev.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the Ambassadors success in carrying out their duties, assuring them of providing all support to advance relations between Qatar and their countries to closer cooperation in various fields.