International Society For Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) To Host Regenerative Medicine Conference In Termez, Uzbekistan

MIAMI, Florida – The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) , a globally recognized leader in Regenerative Medicine, is delighted to announce its forthcoming regenerative medicine conference in Termez city, Republic of Uzbekistan. The theoretical conference is scheduled to take place on March 4-5, 2024, at the conference hall of the International Research Center Imam Termeziy.

ISSCA has established a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan, specifically the Termez branch of Tashkent Medical Academy (Ozbekiston Respublikasi Sogliqni Saqlash Vazirligi), to organize this impactful event. This collaboration exemplifies the shared commitment of ISSCA and the Ministry of Health to advancing healthcare through the dissemination of knowledge in the field of regenerative medicine in the region.

The primary objective of the conference is to bring together experts from diverse backgrounds in regenerative medicine, fostering collaboration between science and practice. Distinguished foreign scientists specializing in regenerative medicine, cell therapy applications in degenerative diseases, transplantation, traumatology, dermatology, neuroimmune diseases, and rehabilitation will be in attendance.

Key Focus Areas of the Conference Program:

A panel of esteemed experts on stem cells and regenerative medicine will feature at the conference. They will conduct a two-day rigorous research-based discussion on the vital topic covering stem cells and regenerative medicine.

World-class medical experts in regenerative medicine will share their skills and experience during the theoretical session. The conference will feature esteemed speakers from Turkey, Uzbekistan, and the USA.

The conference will focus on a wide range of topics, including:

Regenerative medicine – the need for knowledge in various fields of medicine Exosomes/ Extracellular Vesicles Mesenchymal stem/stromal cells Hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells and engineering Gene editing/Gene therapy Immunotherapy (CAR-Ts, T Reg, NK cells, etc.) Tissue engineering Embryonic, organ, and other tissue-specific stem cells Application of biomedical cell products in organ and tissue transplantation Immunologic aspects of cell therapy for human diseases Knowledge in the field of the application of mesenchymal stromal cells in medical practice

What the ISSCA Organization has to say:

Dr. Salih Yildirim, ISSCA president, expressed his eagerness to share his expertise, stating,“Regenerative medicine is a fast-paced field experiencing exponential growth with ongoing research and product advancements worldwide. We are thrilled to collaborate with the Termez branch of Tashkent Medical Academy to host this conference.”

Benito Novas, Founder of Global Stem Cells Group and head of public relations at ISSCA, added,“ISSCA's mission is to share regenerative medicine's benefits worldwide, supporting patients and physicians in harnessing its power globally.”

The conference expects to be a unique platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and advancements in the field of regenerative medicine. ISSCA invites professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts to join this groundbreaking event in the pursuit of enhancing global healthcare through cutting-edge regenerative medicine practices.

For more information, please visit ISSCA Conference – Tashkent, March 2024.

Final Words About the Conference:

Regenerative medicine is rapidly growing with continuous explorations revealing new protocols and products. The conference aims to keep participants updated with the industry's most recent changes and advancements, empowering them to explore more opportunities and be part of a valuable stem cell community.

About the Termiz Branch of the Tashkent Medical Academy:

Established in 2018, the Termiz branch of the Tashkent Medical Academy aims to produce highly skilled medical professionals meeting global standards. Committed to academic excellence, the branch offers opportunities for teachers to obtain scientific degrees through research, conducting doctoral dissertations, and anticipates a progressive increase in research activities, solidifying its role in shaping Uzbekistan's healthcare future.

About ISSCA:

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians who aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology, and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made in the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The mission of ISSCA is to establish itself as a global leader in regenerative medicine certification, education, research, and training.

ISSCA provides certification training in cities worldwide because it recognizes the importance of standards and certifications in regenerative medicine as a medical specialty. To help more people, both locally and globally, as the demand for more doctors interested in and comfortable with regenerative medicine surges. ISSCA's mission is to advance quality and uniformity in regenerative medicine worldwide.

About Global Stem Cells Group:

The Global Stem Cell Group is a family of several companies focused on stem cell medicine and research. The company uses its network to bring leadership in regenerative medicine training, research, and patient applications.

GSCG's mission is to allow physicians to present the benefits of stem cell medicine to patients worldwide. The company also partners with policymakers, educators, and regulators to promote regenerative medicine.

Global Stem Cells Group is a publicly traded company operating under the symbol MSSV.

To learn more about Global Stem Cells Group, Inc.'s companies visit our website or call +1 305 560 5331

Safe Harbor Statement:

