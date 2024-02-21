Azerbaijan Repatriates Seven Of Its Citizens From Syria (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. As a result of
step-by-step and coordinated measures taken by the Government of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, seven Azerbaijani citizens (five
children and two women) who were held in camps located in the
Syrian Arab Republic were repatriated to the country, Trend reports, referring
to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
To note, first of all, the repatriates' location, identity, and
citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan were determined, and then
their transfer to the territory of the Republic of Türkiye was
organized.
"Representatives of relevant state bodies responsible for the
repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens from Iraq and Syria were
dispatched to the Republic of Türkiye, and primary medical and
psychological examination of the repatriates was ensured.
The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of
Türkiye carried out relevant coordination work, our citizens were
provided with certificates of return to the Republic of Azerbaijan
and transported to the country.
Appropriate measures are envisaged for the social rehabilitation
and reintegration of repatriates into society.
The Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to
take necessary measures for repatriation of citizens of the
Republic of Azerbaijan who became victims of the armed conflict in
the territory of foreign countries," the statement of the
department says.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN21022024000187011040ID1107878209
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.