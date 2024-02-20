Yogi Govt Launches Campaign To Check Road Accidents

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 21 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a massive awareness campaign with a multi-pronged approach to curb road accidents and fatalities in the state.

The campaign comes after a series of questions were raised in the state assembly regarding road safety initiatives by the transport department.

The campaign includes seminars, street plays, bikeathons and competitions for students. Public address systems at toll plazas remind drivers of traffic rules and safety measures. Leaflets and brochures are being distributed to educate the public about responsible driving practices, officials said.

Moreover, strict enforcement action is being taken against those who violate traffic rules with over speeding, drunk driving, wrong side driving and mobile phone use while driving.

Officials said that surprise checks for helmets and seat belts are also being conducted regularly.

--IANS

amita/svn