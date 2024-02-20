King Receives UAE Federal National Council Speaker

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday received United Arab Emirates Federal National Council Speaker Saqr Ghobash.

His Majesty stressed the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and the UAE, and keenness to advance them further, especially at the parliamentary level, according to a Royal Court statement.



Turning to regional developments, the King reiterated the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the protection of civilians, while ensuring the sustainable flow of humanitarian aid.

His Majesty commended the UAE's diplomatic efforts to push for a ceasefire, as well as its humanitarian efforts to support Gazans and continue to deliver aid, the statement said.



House of Representatives Speaker Ahmad Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.

