Afghan Govt Allows Girls To Enroll In State-Owned Medical Institutes

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Feb 21 (IANS) The Afghan caretaker government has allowed girls graduating from 12th grade to get admission to state-owned medical institutes, the media reported.
"The enrolment of girls who graduated from 12th grade has started in state-run medical institutes in Kapisa, Parwan, Panjshir, Wardak, Ghazni, Paktika, Logar, Khost, Badakhshan, Paktia and Bamyan provinces," the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported on Tuesday without giving further details.
Since the Afghan caretaker government took over power following the withdrawal of US-led forces in August 2021, girls from 7th grade and above cannot attend classes until further notice, Xinhua news agency reported.
