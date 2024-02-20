US Vetoes UN Resolution Urging Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Image/AFP.

The United States has once again vetoed a draft resolution in the United Nations Security Council concerning Israel's conflict with Gaza, preventing the adoption of a call for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

This is the third time that the U.S. has vetoed a resolution on Gaza despite growing global pleas for a ceasefire amidst worsening conditions in the region.

Arab nations, led by Algeria, brought the draft resolution to a vote on Tuesday, expecting its failure as the US, a key ally of Israel, had signaled its opposition and proposed an alternative draft.

The United States stood alone in voting against the draft text, while the United Kingdom chose to abstain. The remaining 13 member countries of the UN Security Council voted in favor of the resolution, which called for an end to the conflict that has claimed over 29,000 lives in Gaza, as reported by Palestinian authorities, and displaced more than 80 percent of the population.

To pass in the UN Security Council, a resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes from any of the five permanent members: the US, UK, France, Russia, or China.

Algeria's ambassador to the UN, Amar Bendjama, emphasized the urgency of the situation in Gaza while introducing the resolution on Tuesday.

He argued that the Council cannot remain passive in the face of unfolding events and that silence is not an acceptable response. According to Bendjama, the resolution represents a stance for truth and humanity, opposing violence and collective punishment inflicted on Palestinians.

On Monday, the US announced it put forth a different resolution suggesting a temporary ceasefire and rejecting a large-scale ground attack by Israel in Rafah.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram