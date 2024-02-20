Sikka Art & Design Festival: Expressing Creativity Through 250 Inspiring Workshops

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The 12th edition of the Sikka Art and Design Festival, held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Member of Dubai Council, promises a vast array of creative experiences for visitors. The festival will take place at the Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood from 23 February to 3 March 2024, with the participation of over 500 local, regional, and global creatives and artists. Dubai Culture aims to provide a sustainable creative environment that fosters the empowerment and support of talent, developing skills and enhancing abilities in artistic fields, thereby bolstering the strength of cultural and creative industries in Dubai.

Dubai Culture will offer over 250 innovative workshops throughout the festival, themed 'New Creativity, Same Path' presented by a select group of artists, specialists, and supervisors to event visitors. These workshops will showcase various art forms and celebrate the wonders of music, design, culinary arts, and more. Among them is the 'Henna Mixing' workshop, where Dr. Azra Khamissa will mix and make henna cones using organic ingredients including essential oils, while Fatima Elmheiri will lead the 'Drawing Gemstones' workshop, where the participants will learn about gemstones, and polishing techniques, and create artistic designs that highlight its beauty. The 'Risopalooza' workshop will shed light on the charm of riso printing and the aesthetics of collage.

Perryhan El-Ashmawi will delve into the art of Al Khoos weaving through her workshop“Painting on Khoos,” showcasing the seamless integration of traditional handicrafts into modern artistic expressions. Simultaneously, the expert team from 'Studio Thirteen' will lead the 'Paste-up Production' workshop, demonstrating intricate techniques employed by street artists to craft captivating works. Additional sessions will offer hands-on training in street photography methods, image organisation, and post-processing.

Through the 'Modern Arabic Calligraphy' workshop, festival visitors will learn about different types of calligraphy, their history, and the materials used. They will also discover the artistic technique of 'Suminagashi' used in Japan during the twelfth century, through a specialised workshop conducted by Daniela Waheed from 'MarbleME'. In the 'Experimental DJing' class led by James Kelley, participants will learn DJ equipment operation and mixing techniques to produce new music tracks.

Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children will focus on developing performance art skills through the 'Theatre Improvisation' workshop, while youngsters will also have the opportunity to practice yoga exercises and typical breathing techniques that enhance concentration and positively impact their physical and mental well-being with Carla Julian from 'Move On Yoga'.

In the Al Shindagha Museum Pop-up in )House 268(, 'Sxill Lab' will offer a unique experience with 'Specialty Coffee Making & Latte Art', where attendees can learn the art of crafting their coffee infused with the essence of heritage and nostalgia, incorporating flavors like saffron, cardamom, and dates, while Maher El-Tabchy will lead a session on 'Vegetable Fermentation Masterclass – Make your own Sauerkraut', providing event-goers with the opportunity to explore the art of fermenting. Other culinary workshops will delve into the rich history of chocolate, its diverse manufacturing traditions across the globe, sustainable sourcing methods, and more.

The series of workshops, presented in both Arabic and English, will be distributed across 8 houses and 2 outdoor courtyards, each offering different types of arts, distinctive installations, digital works, sculptures, and varied interactive spaces inspired by the festival's theme. The festival will showcase numerous exceptional cultural experiences in an inspiring, creative atmosphere.