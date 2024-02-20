Australia To Build Largest Fleet Since World War II

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Australia has unveiled a ten-year plan to double its fleet of large warships and increase defense spending by another $7 billion amid an accelerating arms race in the Asia-Pacific region, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Australia will have a fleet of 26 large surface warships. Now there are only 11 of them.

"This is the largest fleet we will have since the end of World War II," said Defense Secretary Richard Marles.