Australia To Build Largest Fleet Since World War II

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Australia has unveiled a ten-year plan to double its fleet of
large warships and increase defense spending by another $7 billion
amid an accelerating arms race in the Asia-Pacific region, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
Australia will have a fleet of 26 large surface warships. Now
there are only 11 of them.
"This is the largest fleet we will have since the end of World
War II," said Defense Secretary Richard Marles.
MENAFN20022024000195011045ID1107876740
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.