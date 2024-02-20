Azerbaijani, Croatian Foreign Ministries Hold Political Consultations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the Republic of Croatia held another round of political
consultations on Monday, Azernews reports.
The meeting was chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev and State Secretary for
Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs
of the Republic of Croatia Frano Matušić.
The meeting saw discussions on bolstering the strategic
partnership between the two countries, assessing the current state
and future prospects of cooperation within international
organizations, and exploring avenues for collaboration across
political, economic, and humanitarian spheres, as well as strategic
energy and transport projects implemented by Azerbaijan.
They also exchanged views on the preparation process for the
upcoming 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be hosted by Azerbaijan in
November this year, saying that this prestigious event would create
ample opportunities for developing current strategic cooperation
between the two states.
The Azerbaijani Deputy FM briefed the Croatian State Secretary
for Political Affairs about the post-conflict period in the region,
rapprochement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the steps undertaken
by Azerbaijan towards ensuring regional peace, the ongoing landmine
threat, as well as ongoing demining, the restoration works in the
Azerbaijani liberated territories, and the opportunities for
cooperation in this regard.
Furthermore, the political consultations covered discussions on
regional and international issues of mutual concern.
