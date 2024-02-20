OSCE Permanent Council Holds Special Meeting On Second Anniversary Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The OSCE Permanent Council will hold a special meeting on February 23 to mark the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna informed Ukrinform's correspondent about this.

"The Maltese Chairmanship, at the request of the Ukrainian delegation, is convening a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on Friday to mark the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine," the Ukrainian mission said.

It was noted that the meeting of this permanent governing body of the OSCE will be held in an enhanced format, i.e., with the participation of representatives of the capitals of the participating states.

As reported, on Friday, February 23, the UN General Assembly will discuss the agenda item 'Situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine', and the Security Council will hold an open debate on the second anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion.