Portuguese Proficiency Test To Be Held In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Lebanon is one of the countries where the exam to obtain the Certificate of Proficiency in Brazilian Portuguese for Foreigners ( Celpe-Bras ) will be held. The tests will be held in 37 facilities in Brazil and 58 abroad from April 23 to 26, and registrations can be made until March 1, Anísio Teixeira National Institute for Educational Studies (INEP) reported.

The exam is fundamental for foreigners to prove their Portuguese fluency . It is accepted as proof of the language proficiency by Brazilian higher education institutions when foreigners enroll in undergraduate and graduate programs. The certificate may also be used to validate degrees of foreigners than plan on working in the country.

There are 7,222 places to take the test. In Lebanon , 20 people may take it – it is the only Arab country with a testing facility in 2024's first edition. Brazil has 2,410 places. The second largest number is in Colombia , followed by Argentina. There will also be tests in Angola, Bolivia, South Korea, Costa Rica, Chile, Cabo Verde, Slovakia, Spain, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, and other countries.

INEP reports that the allocation of places reflects the global demand for the certificate. Celpe-Bras is the only certificate of Portuguese proficiency for foreigners recognized by the Brazilian government. The exam is divided into two parts: a written exam that lasts up to three hours, and an oral test that consists of an in-person exchange of some 20 minutes. For more information and registration, please visit the website of Inep .

Translation by Guilherme Miranda

©João Cortesão/AFP

