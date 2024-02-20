Egg Powder Market To Reach $1,492.2 Million, Globally, By 2032 At 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The rising preference for convenient and ready-to-eat food products is a significant driver for the egg powder market. Egg powder provides a convenient alternative to fresh eggs, offering ease of storage, handling, and a longer shelf life, catering to the needs of busy consumers seeking convenient food solutions PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Egg Powder Market by Type (Whole Egg Powder, Egg Yolk Powder, and Egg Albumen Powder), End User (Food and Beverage, Nutraceutical, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care And Cosmetics, and Animal Feed), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel, and Business To Business): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032".

According to the report, the global egg powder market was valued at $923.7 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $1,492.2 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032. Request Sample Report: Prime determinants of growth The egg powder market is experiencing robust growth driven by several key determinants. First and foremost, the increasing demand for convenient and shelf-stable food products has fueled the popularity of egg powder. With hectic lifestyles and a rising emphasis on on-the-go consumption, consumers are seeking versatile ingredients that retain the nutritional benefits of fresh eggs while offering extended shelf life. Egg powder, known for its convenience, longer storage capability, and ease of use in various culinary applications, addresses these consumer needs, contributing significantly to market expansion. Furthermore, the egg powder market is witnessing heightened demand due to the growth in the food processing industry. Egg powder serves as a valuable ingredient for food manufacturers, providing a consistent and easily manageable source of high-quality protein for a wide array of products, including baked goods, confectionery, and ready-to-eat meals. As food manufacturers increasingly recognize the functional properties, nutritional benefits, and cost-effectiveness of egg powder in their formulations, the market is poised for sustained growth, driven by the evolving landscape of modern food production and consumption patterns. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $953.7 million

Market Size in 2032 $1,492.2 million



CAGR 5.1

% No. of Pages in Report 454 Segments covered Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region

Drivers .

Growth in Demand for Convenience Food .

Expanding Food Processing Industry .

Increase in Health and Fitness Awareness Opportunities .

Increase in Demand in Emerging Markets .

Rise in Plant-Based and Allergen-Free Trends Restraints .

Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices .

Sensitivity to Consumer Perception

The whole egg powder segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the whole egg powder segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the global egg powder market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the egg albumen powder segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.

The food and beverage segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By end user, the food and beverage segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global egg powder Market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the personal care and cosmetics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032.

The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By end use, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global egg powder market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the online sales channel segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032.





Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share

in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for one-third of the global egg powder market revenue. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players: -



Kewpie Corporation

Sanovo Technology Group

Pulviver, Ovostar Union N.V.

Rembrandt Foods

Adriaan Goede BV

Bouwhuis Enthoven BV

Ovodan

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd.

Rose Acre Farms

Eurovo Group

Deb-El Foods

Wulro, Ovobel Foods Limited Actini Group

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global egg powder market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

