Icubeswire Elevates Mazen Bahnassy As Associate Business Director For Influencer Marketing MENA Region

(MENAFN- Mid-East) iCubesWire, a leading global AI & ML Mobile Marketing Platform, has

announced the elevation of Mazen Bahnassy to lead Influencer Marketing

business across the MENA and GCC regions, focusing on UAE, KSA, Qatar,

Egypt. This move aligns with the company's upcoming expansion plans to

strengthen its grip in the region.

Mazen has more than 8 years of professional experience across marketing

roles. His expertise spans across the marketing industry, including influencer

marketing, campaign strategy development and partnerships management.

Mazen's leadership skills and multifaceted experience make him a valuable

asset to the leadership team. His earlier tenures and solid ground coverage is

marked by long-term client relationships and exceptional campaign

management for notable brands.

Commenting on the elevation, Sanjeeda Khan, Co-Founder & Chief Growth

Officer, MENA region, iCubesWire, states,“With Mazen's addition, we have

created another pillar for the company's leadership team. His expertise across

industries and ability to see marketing endeavours from a wide perspective will

prompt our growth plans for influencer marketing in key regions. We are

confident that the team will continue to excel under his leadership.”

Adding further, Mazen Bahnassy, Associate Business Director, Influencer

Marketing, iCubesWire, said,“I am super excited to take on this responsibility

of driving the influencer marketing business. With the dynamic team at

iCubesWire, I am certain we will continue strengthening our position in the

region and drive sustainable growth for the company.”

About iCubesWire

iCubesWire is a leading global AI & ML-driven mobile marketing platform with

an extensive reach through 1 billion connected devices. With a worldwide

presence that includes six international offices, a team of over 350 digital

experts, and partnerships with over 500 esteemed brands, iCubesWire is

known for enabling exceptional customer acquisition & engagement.