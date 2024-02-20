Icubeswire Elevates Mazen Bahnassy As Associate Business Director For Influencer Marketing MENA Region

(MENAFN- Mid-East) iCubesWire, a leading global AI & ML Mobile Marketing Platform, has
announced the elevation of Mazen Bahnassy to lead Influencer Marketing
business across the MENA and GCC regions, focusing on UAE, KSA, Qatar,
Egypt. This move aligns with the company's upcoming expansion plans to
strengthen its grip in the region.
Mazen has more than 8 years of professional experience across marketing
roles. His expertise spans across the marketing industry, including influencer
marketing, campaign strategy development and partnerships management.
Mazen's leadership skills and multifaceted experience make him a valuable
asset to the leadership team. His earlier tenures and solid ground coverage is
marked by long-term client relationships and exceptional campaign
management for notable brands.
Commenting on the elevation, Sanjeeda Khan, Co-Founder & Chief Growth
Officer, MENA region, iCubesWire, states,“With Mazen's addition, we have
created another pillar for the company's leadership team. His expertise across
industries and ability to see marketing endeavours from a wide perspective will
prompt our growth plans for influencer marketing in key regions. We are
confident that the team will continue to excel under his leadership.”
Adding further, Mazen Bahnassy, Associate Business Director, Influencer
Marketing, iCubesWire, said,“I am super excited to take on this responsibility
of driving the influencer marketing business. With the dynamic team at
iCubesWire, I am certain we will continue strengthening our position in the
region and drive sustainable growth for the company.”
About iCubesWire
iCubesWire is a leading global AI & ML-driven mobile marketing platform with
an extensive reach through 1 billion connected devices. With a worldwide
presence that includes six international offices, a team of over 350 digital
experts, and partnerships with over 500 esteemed brands, iCubesWire is
known for enabling exceptional customer acquisition & engagement.
