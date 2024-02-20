CGT, FO: Eiffel Tower shuts doors following employees strike

(MENAFN) The iconic Eiffel Tower, synonymous with the city of Paris, will be shutting its doors starting Monday due to a strike initiated by its employees. The announcement was made by the two unions representing the workforce, the General Trade Confederation (CGT) and Labor Force (FO), in communication with Agence France-Presse. The unions cited concerns over the financial management of the site as the primary reason behind their decision to strike.



CGT and FO demanded fair treatment from the Paris City Council, which holds a majority stake in SETE, the company responsible for operating the Eiffel Tower. They emphasized the need for the council to meet their financial requirements to ensure the continued operation of the landmark and the stability of the company managing it.



Receptionists at the site confirmed to AFP that access to the Eiffel Tower would not be possible on the day of the strike. This marks a significant disruption for tourists and visitors hoping to experience one of Paris's most famous attractions.



The unions had previously organized a strike at the end of December, coinciding with the centenary of the death of engineer Gustave Eiffel. They criticized the economic model employed by SETE, describing it as "highly ambitious and unsustainable." According to the unions, this model fails to adequately address necessary reforms while overestimating revenues.



The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic further exacerbated the financial challenges faced by the Eiffel Tower, resulting in a substantial reduction in ticket revenues amounting to 120 million euros. The unions argue that this significant loss of income rendered the existing economic model unfeasible and unsustainable in the current circumstances.

MENAFN20022024000045015682ID1107873088