World Bank To Support Azerbaijan's Progress In Green Energy Transition


2/20/2024 1:17:57 AM

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Azerbaijani Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov, met with the World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, Antonella Bassani, Azernews reports.

“In the meeting,Minister Parviz Shahbazov agreed with Antonella Bassani to accelerate the financial support for the grid-strengthening project as a contribution to COP29. WB is ready to support Azerbaijan's progress in the Green Energy Transition,” Shahbazov said on X.

