World Bank To Support Azerbaijan's Progress In Green Energy Transition

The Azerbaijani Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov, met with the
World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, Antonella
Bassani, Azernews reports.
“In the meeting,Minister Parviz Shahbazov agreed with Antonella
Bassani to accelerate the financial support for the
grid-strengthening project as a contribution to COP29. WB is ready
to support Azerbaijan's progress in the Green Energy Transition,”
Shahbazov said on X.
