World Bank To Support Azerbaijan's Progress In Green Energy Transition

“In the meeting,Minister Parviz Shahbazov agreed with Antonella Bassani to accelerate the financial support for the grid-strengthening project as a contribution to COP29. WB is ready to support Azerbaijan's progress in the Green Energy Transition,” Shahbazov said on X.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.