United Nations Thanked Qatar For Hosting Doha Meeting On Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok) The UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutters and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar discussed Afghanistan and Gaza's latest developments.

The Secretary-General thanked Qatar for its continued support of the work of the United Nations in Afghanistan, as well as to the Afghan people. He thanked Qatar for hosting, for the second time, a Meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan.

The Secretary-General also expressed deep appreciation for Qatar's continued mediation role regarding the expansion of humanitarian aid to Gaza, an interruption of hostilities, and the release of hostages.

He expressed his gratitude for Qatar's additional support to UNRWA, at this moment in which the agency is under attack, despite the dramatic humanitarian needs of the population of Gaza, who rely on UNRWA as the backbone of their support.

Jhk

Visits: 23