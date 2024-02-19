ANAMA Clears 886.1 Hectares Of Liberated Territories From Mines And Uxos Over Past Week

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mine-clearing operations conducted in the Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from February 12 to 18 resulted in the discovery and neutralization of 33 anti-personnel mines, 46 anti-tank mines, and 525 unexploded ordnances (UXO), Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency.

The agency reported that a total of 886.1 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs.