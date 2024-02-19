Shmyhal Discusses Visa Liberalization For Ukrainian Citizens With Japan's PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Japan, Denys Shmyhal and Fumio Kishida, discussed bilateral cooperation, the restoration of Ukraine and the liberalization of visa regime for Ukrainian citizens, including business representatives, to ensure the growth of trade between the two countries.

The head of the Ukrainian government stated this at a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Japan, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Today's event was significant and will have long-term effects on our relations. The Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction was held in Tokyo,” Shmyhal said.

He noted that the agreements reached at the conference are expected to intensify bilateral cooperation between the states and contribute to Ukraine's recovery.

Ukraine,sign Convention for Elimination of Double Taxation

“Ukraine could benefit greatly from Japanese technologies, innovations, and experience in rebuilding after war and natural disasters,” Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine is actively seeking private investors from Japan and is committed to creating the most convenient and attractive investment conditions possible.

The two prime ministers discussed bilateral cooperation issues, including visa liberalization for Ukrainian citizens, particularly business representatives.

“This will enhance business contacts and trade relations between the business communities of our countries,” explained Shmyhal.

He recalled that before the full-scale war, Ukraine and Japan had a positive trade turnover growth rate of +25% per year.

“We aim to resume active trade relations. Ukrainian producers and exporters require new markets in Asia to enhance the sustainability of our economy. This will also provide Japanese businessmen with new opportunities on the European continent by utilizing Ukraine for logistics purposes,” said the Ukrainian prime minister.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Ukrainian delegation, led by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, began a visit to Tokyo.

At the Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction, Ukraine and Japan signed 56 documents on cooperation.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram