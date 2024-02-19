Mizoram To Launch Flagship Institutional Credit Programme Soon: Guv

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, Feb 19 (IANS) Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday said that the government will soon launch a flagship programme -- Bana Kaih -- aiming to make available institutional credit for agricultural purposes and small industries.

While addressing his customary speech in the state assembly, the Governor said that this year, a new hand-holding policy – 'Bana Kaih' would be launched by the Mizoram government.

“This innovative policy would address the issue of availability of institutional credit, particularly microcredit, both for agriculture and small industrial endeavours which have been a pertinent issue in the past.

The policy would be implemented by syncing various programmes, schemes and initiatives of the Central Government,” Kambhampati told the house.

He said that recently the Council of Ministers in its meeting earlier this month, approved the operational guidelines for Agricultural Market Assurance Fund (AMAF) for procurement of notified crops produced in the state through state level agencies from farmers associations, societies, Farmers Interest Groups (FIG), Farmers Producer Organization (FPO) and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS).

He said that initially, four crops – ginger, turmeric, chilly and broomsticks are being targeted and in subsequent years, more crops might be included.

The Governor said that improving the marketing aspect of agricultural produce by increasing physical market infrastructure and protecting the general interest of farmers would be accorded importance as well.

Horticulture, fisheries, veterinary and animal husbandry and sericulture activities, which are key means of livelihood, would also be given renewed attention.

The Governor told the house that the state government recognised the need for development, construction and maintenance of infrastructure in the state, among which road infrastructure is the most important.

He said that in a hill state like Mizoram, improving road connectivity has been a major challenge.

He said that the state government is committed to leave no stone unturned to improve the quality of all roads and to ensure better road networks and connectivity with neighbouring states.

“Improvements of all projects under the road sector are being prioritised. Innovations and new practices in road technology will be incorporated wherever possible,” he said.

Noting that lack of adequate infrastructure is a major constraint for the growth, the Governor said that development projects particularly those related to infrastructure have to be monitored properly to ensure public accountability, timely completion and quality control.

“Mizoram State Project Monitoring Committee under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister was constituted last month to mandate monitoring of important and major infrastructure development projects,” the Governor said.

