MG Breaks into Top Five of Best-selling Car Manufacturers in the G.C.C.

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) 19, February 2024 (Middle East): MG Motor continued its successful upwards trajectory in the rankings of the Middle East’s top car manufacturers, moving up another place in 2023 to secure 5th position with yet another record-breaking year. With total sales of 63,691 units over the twelve months, the year concluded with MG recording an impressive 4.2 percent market share.



By increasing its sales by 10.8 percent in 2023, MG continued its record for registering double-digit growth every year since it kicked off its operations in the Middle East region. Now one of the top five automotive brands in the region, MG continues to experience large increases in market share across the Middle East. Nowhere is this more evident than in Oman, where the brand enjoys a 10 percent market share, and ranks number two in the Sultanate, while in Iraq last year it reported a 9.9 percent market share and fourth place ranking.



MG’s continuous growth reflects customer trust and confidence and has been made possible by the support provided by its ever-growing sales and after-sales network. To meet this growing customer demand across the region, MG plans to open 17 new showrooms in 2024, to complement the 49 currently in operation. The brand’s commitment to exceptional customer service will be further enhanced with the opening of 26 new service facilities, taking the total number of state-of-the-art service centres to 73.



MG is consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation, with its current and forthcoming lineup of models reinforcing the British-born brand’s reputation for being at the forefront of technological advancements within the automotive industry. MG’s top performing car models in the region in 2023 were the MG 5, which sold 23,321 units, and the compact SUV MG ZS, which sold 11,285 units.

























Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor’s Middle East operations, commented: “Last year was marked by a number of pivotal milestones, with the MG brand expanding into Morocco and Palestine, alongside the inauguration of our new partnership in Saudi Arabia with Jiad Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi company. A key reason for this has been MG’s commitment and special attention to aftersales services for customers, with parts availability that reached 97 percent this year. As we venture into 2024, we will expand further into new markets, ensuring our increasingly popular range of cars is available to as many people as possible.



“As we enter the year of our centenary, MG's remarkable growth trajectory has solidified our position as one of the region's top-performing automotive companies. Thanks to our dedicated team and operational excellence, we're ideally poised to meet the escalating demand in the Middle East region, with a commitment to consistent quality, durability, and reliability, all of which remains pivotal to our ongoing success," Lee added.







