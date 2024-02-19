Zelensky Visits Frontline Positions Of Ukrainian Forces In Kupiansk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the frontline positions of Ukrainian troops in the Kupiansk sector.

That's according to a statement posted on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

"During a visit to Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the battalion command post of the 14th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Roman the Great, which is performing combat missions to defend Kupiansk," the statement said.

Zelensky listened to the report of the brigade commander Lieutenant Colonel Oleksiy Trubnikov on the operational situation in the relevant section of the frontline and interaction with the adjacent units of the Defense Forces.

The brigade commander also told the President about the experience of using various types of drones in the area of responsibility and about the peculiarities of combating enemy UAVs with electronic warfare systems.

The parties also discussed the supply of equipment, ammunition and other urgent needs of the warriors.

Zelensky also spoke with the military and awarded the defenders who distinguished themselves while protecting Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"I am glad to be here today to see you, to congratulate you, to express gratitude on behalf of all Ukrainians, all of Ukraine, for doing such a great job every day, for defending the state, our families, independence, and our sovereignty. I am confident in you. I wish you good health. Take care of yourself and your colleagues. This is very important. I wish you all victory," he said.

In particular, the head of state conferred the title of Hero of Ukraine and presented the Golden Star Order to Colonel Oleh Apostol, who has been serving in the Air Assault Forces since 2008 and is currently commanding the 95th separate air assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Oleh Apostol has been defending Ukraine in the east since 2014. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, he has participated in the defense and liberation of a number of settlements in Mykolaiv region, during which a lot of enemy equipment was destroyed and captured. Since the end of 2022, units led by Oleh Apostol have been conducting successful defensive and assault operations in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.

Zelensky also presented the President's Cross of Military Merit to Colonel Oleksandr Lutsenko.

The defenders also received from the President the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, III class, and the Orders "For Courage", II-III class.

For the safety of the warriors, Zelensky handed over some of the awards to the commanders so that they could present them at the places of their service.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine