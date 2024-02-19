Sandeep Marwah Special Guest At Iran National Day Celebration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, February 10, 2024: Esteemed film, television, and media luminary, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, was accorded the distinguished position of Special Guest at the 45th Anniversary Celebration of the Islamic Revolution of Iran. The event took place at Hotel Shangri La, where Shripad Naik, the esteemed Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, Waterways & Tourism, Government of India, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.



The celebration witnessed the presence of a multitude of Ambassadors, High Commissioners, prominent businessmen, and distinguished personalities from the art and culture community. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, who also serves as the Chair for the Indo-Iran Film and Cultural Forum, extended his warm congratulations to His Excellency Dr. Iraj Elahi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to India, and Mrs. Sedigheh Elahi.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah was appreciated for his significant contributions to fostering and enhancing relations between India and Iran. His tireless efforts in organizing numerous events aimed at fostering awareness about the enduring friendship between the two nations have been widely recognized and appreciated.



His presence at the Iran National Day celebration underscored the deep-rooted cultural and diplomatic ties between India and Iran. Dr. Marwahï¿1⁄2s dedication to promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields, including arts, culture, and media, has been instrumental in strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.



As a leading figure in the realm of media and arts, Dr. Sandeep Marwah continues to be a beacon of inspiration, driving initiatives that bridge cultural divides and promote mutual understanding between nations.



