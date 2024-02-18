KPC's CEO Reviews Preparations For Jurassic Production Facilities Launching

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- CEO of Kuwait Oil Company Ahmad Al-Eidan on Sunday briefed Kuwait Petroleum Corporation CEO and senior officials on the ongoing preparations for the official launching of company's Jurassic production facilities in the coming period.

This came during a visit by KPC CEO Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah and several other members of the KPC board of directors to the new Jurassic production facilities (JPF-4 and JPF-5) near Al-Rawdatain and Um Niqa fields north of the country.

In a press statement, the KOC, a subsidiary of the KPC, pointed out that KPC officials expressed admiration of the project and commended the great efforts exerted to implement this strategic project, one of the largest in the Kuwaiti oil sector, and "an essential part of the KPC's 2040 development strategy."

The KOC indicated that the project will help materialize Kuwait's goal of increasing gas production and providing high-quality products to global markets.

The production of light oil and free gas, which the new facilities will produce, poses a tremendous challenge to all countries due to the difficulty of extracting them and the complexities of their reservoirs, it argued.

The KOC affirmed that it has succeeded in completing the building and construction work on time without any incidents or any change orders.

It forecasted that the project would have great economic returns for the company and the Kuwaiti oil sector as a whole and oil sector workers would gain invaluable and hard-won new experiences.

The project would Kuwaiti light oil to enter new markets and create many promising job opportunities for Kuwaiti youth, it indicated.

It unveiled that operation of the last production terminals in JPF-4 and JPF-5 in northern Kuwait has commenced

They would add 320 million cubic feet of associated gas per day and 100,000 barrels of light oil per day to Kuwait's production, the KOC stated. (end)

msa







MENAFN18022024000071011013ID1107868413