Case Opened Over Executions Of Ukrainian Prisoners In Avdiivka And Vesele

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine, under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, has launched a pre-trial investigation into the executions of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka and Vesele.

The Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.



"Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

It is noted that on February 18, one of the Telegram channels published a message about the execution of six prisoners of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at one of the positions in Avdiivka. The defenders were seriously injured and were waiting for evacuation.

In addition, a video with a fragment of the killing of two more soldiers near the village of Vesele in the Bakhmut district was found. The drone footage shows how, during the assault on our positions, a representative of the Russian Armed Forces opened fire at close range, first at one captured Ukrainian serviceman and then at the second. Not wanting to leave the prisoners alive, the occupier deliberately finishes them off with automatic weapons.

The investigation is being conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

As reported, on the morning of February 18, the Russian military executed two captured Ukrainian defenders in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Troops.