US Navy In Cyprus Pledge Swift, Unyielding Response To Attacks

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) US Navy exercises carried out off the coast of Cyprus are a signal to adversaries that attacks in the region will be met with a swift, unyielding response.

Stars and Stripes reports that Capt. Bill Gallagher, Naval Special Warfare Group 2 commander, said his team's recent collaboration with Cypriot forces“sends a clear message.”

The US Navy wrapped up three weeks of training Wednesday. Stars and Stripes adds that: 'The sailors and their Cypriot counterparts took part in drills intended to hone skills needed in covert missions and search and seizure operations at sea'.

In the last few months the United States has moved various military assets to the region, ranging from Navy warships in the Mediterranean to Air Force cargo planes in Greece and special operators in Cyprus.

Earlier this week the USS Bataan, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship arrived in Larnaca for a scheduled port visit.

In a post on social media, US Ambassador to Cyprus, Julie Fisher, welcomed the vessel and referred to the joint commitment of the United States and the Republic of Cyprus to promote maritime security and stability in the region.

Bataan's Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Burkhart said sailors and marines onboard had been working hard over the past few months, 'and I can't be more proud of them'

