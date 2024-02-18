Brazil's Lambre Claims Amir Sword For Showjumping

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Santiago Lambre clinched the prestigious H H The Amir Sword showjumping title after displaying perfect routine to seal five-star victory at Al Shaqab's Longines Outdoor Arena yesterday.

Riding Chacco Blue II on the final day of H H The Amir's Sword International Equestrian Festival, the star Brazilian showjumper won the CSI5* - 1.60m clocking a flawless 33.05 in the jump off.

Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Alsharbatly, astride Alamo, was quickest in the jump off with a time of 29.97 but four time penalties cost him the winner's spot as he settled for runner-up position in the €308.600 event.

Action during the final day of H H The Amir's Sword International Equestrian Festival yesterday.

Denmark's Rikke Belinda Barker, who teamed up with Tabalou PS, secured third position completing the routine in 35.66 with four faults.

H H the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani honoured the podium winners of the event besides crowning Qatar's Jassim Mohamed Al Kuwari, who won H H The Amir Sword in dressage on Friday.

The final day featured three five-star events with Austria's Gerfried Puck, who partnered with Equitron Ornaat V, grabbing top honours in the CSI5* - 1.50m after an error-free 34.24 in the jump off.

Alsharbatly on Dancing Wolf O.L secured second place with a time of 34.87 while Swiss rider Nadja Peter Steiner, astride Espoir Blanc Cristal, was third in the competition after clocking 36.33 in the jump off.

The other five-star event - CSI5* - 1.40m saw Saudi Arabia's Saad Alajmi bringing the best out of 13-year-old Great Gatsby as the pair registered a time of 35.47 in the jump off to emerge on top. Australia duo of Jamie Kermond (Zirano) and Edwina Tops-Alexander (Labantrix) earned second and third positions respectively after clocking 38.02 and 41.99 respectively.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Nasser Albagami and 10-year-old bay Odilon de Vinck combined to win the CSI3* - 1.25m with a brilliant 31.65 in the jump off. Qatar's Khalid Mohammed A S Al Emadi (Mira V/D Roshoeve), and Jassim Mohammed J A Al Kuwari (Cajou 16) finished the jump off in 31.70 and 34.73 respectively to complete the podium.

Also yesterday, Saudi Arabia's Abdulaziz Aleid in company with Kayenne Of de Rocky Mounten, emerged winner of CSI3* - 1.35m event while Qatar's Saeed Hamad S H Juma (Ambre de Beaufour) and Faleh Suwead Al Ajami (Steyburn) finished second and third respectively.

At the Longines Indoor Arena, Qatar's Khalifa Abdulla K A Al Khaldi (CSIY-A - 1.30m), Abdulaziz Khalid Al Bukhari (CSIJ-A - 1.20m) and Mohammed Faisal Al Marri (CSICh-B - 1.10m) bagged titles in contests for young riders on the final day of three-day Festival.

Over 150 riders representing 28 countries participated in this year's Festival as organisers welcomed international riders in the prestigious event for the first time since 2016.

Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) Secretary-General and Chairman of Festival's Supreme Organising Committee Sheikh Ahmed bin Nouh Al Thani expressed his delight after the successful hosting of the mega event.

"It was an action-packed three-day Festival of equestrian that saw quality showjumping and dressage action," Sheikh Ahmed said yesterday.

"Over 150 riders from 28 countries took part in the Festival and we are happy to host it in a befitting manner."