(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Il Divo Quartet Will Sing in Costa Rica this May ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Wellness Tourism: What It Is and What Are Its Characteristics Travel Costa Rica Consolidates Its Tourism Plan as a“State Policy” and Places Sustainability as a“Necessity” Travel Increasing Airline Connectivity Between Costa Rica and the Rest of the World Travel Personal Safety Tips When Traveling To Latin America Travel Tamarindo Maintains its Leadership as a Tourist and Commercial Destination in Guanacaste

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle What is body shame? The Search for The Ideal Body Expands Culture & Lifestyle ❤️ ❤️Love Is The Language of The Soul. On Valentine's Day Discover The Color of Love❤️ ❤️ Culture & Lifestyle 5 Opportunities for Improvement inCosta Rican Education this 2024 Culture & Lifestyle The Fun of Carnival in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle Carnival around the World, Different Customs a Lot of Fun

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Entertainment Updated: February 14, 2024 Il Divo Quartet Will Sing in Costa Rica this May

Here the details

By TCRN STAFF February 15, 202490 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadCulture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - February 15, 2024What is body shame? The Search for The Ideal Body Expands Featured Event TCRN STAFF - February 15, 2024With 20 Shows Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates Anniversary Science & Technology TCRN STAFF - February 15, 2024Costa Rica's Digital Animation Industry is Promoted in the World TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

The concert producer Arceyut Producciones announced this Monday the concert of the opera-pop quartet Il Divo in Costa Rica. Urs Bühler, Sébastien Izambard, Daveid Miller and Steven LaBrie will be here on May 12 at Parque Viva, in La Guácima.

They will arrive as part of their XX 2024 tour, with which they celebrate their twentieth anniversary and they will do so singing in English, Spanish and Italian. In fact, the quartet released their tenth studio album last Thursday the 9th paying tribute to their 20-year career.

This album will also be the full-length debut of Steven LaBrie, the English baritone who joined Il Divo as Carlos Marín's successor. The Spaniard died on December 19, 2021 at the age of 53 due to covid-19 in a hospital in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Ticket prices and go-on-sale details will be announced in the coming days by Arceyut.-

> - Advertisement - SourceSergio Arce ViaWilmer Useche