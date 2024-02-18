(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Actors from 'Breaking Bad', 'One Piece' and Marvel Will Attend the Costa Rica Comic Con between May 3 And 5 Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



February 17, 2024
Actors from 'Breaking Bad', 'One Piece' and Marvel Will Attend the Costa Rica Comic Con between May 3 And 5

An opportunity to rub elbows with Hollywood stars

By TCRN STAFF February 17, 2024

Actors from the successful 'Breaking Bad', 'One Piece' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy' will be present as special guests at the third edition of the Costa Rica Comic Con, an event that will take place from May 3 to 5 The organization reported this past Thursday.

Among the artists confirmed so far are Raymond Cruz, who played Tuco in the successful series 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul'; also Steve John Ward, who played Dracule Mihawk in the Netflix anime series 'One Piece', and Sean Gunn, who plays Kraglin in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and other Marvel films .

The organization also announced Sam J. Jones, actor and producer of 'Flash Gordon', as well as 'Ted and 'Ted 2', as well as comic book artists Jason Keith, colorist for Marvel, and John Timms, artist of DC Comics.

The inauguration of the Costa Rica Comic Con will be led by the Costa Rica Orchestra who will give a concert with the Japanese singer Shihori and the Japanese musical composer Kohei Tanaka, who has worked for the anime 'One Piece' and for 'Sakura Wars', among others.

“Our effort each year is to bring an important mix of international talent from the main fandoms (communities of followers) of the moment so that our visitors can enjoy the three days of the convention without wanting to leave. We continue with our goal of providing entertainment for everyone, from children under 6 years old to children over 65,” commented Manu Quirós, talent manager and production manager.

Fans will be able to share with their favorite artists, attend conferences, buy merchandise and live an experience related to the world of comics, television and cinema will also be 'cosplay' (costume) events and the renowned int ernational artist in the field TarynCosplay will be present.

This will be the third edition of Comic Con Costa Rica, an event that attracts thousands of people and has been growing, according to the organizers the coming weeks the organization will make more announcements of artists who will attend the event.-