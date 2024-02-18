King Abdulaziz International Airport Receives First Flight from Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) King Abdulaziz International Airport received, Friday, the first regular direct flight between the Kingdom and the Republic of Turkmenistan, originating from the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat, with (279) passengers on board.

The reception took place in the presence of His Excellency the Turkmen Ambassador to the Kingdom, Mr. Oras Mohammed Charyyev, the Advisor to His Excellency the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation

Suleiman bin Ahmed Al-Bassam, His Excellency the CEO of Jeddah Airports, Engineer Mazen bin Mohammed Johar, and numbers of leaders from the security and operational sectors at the airport.

Jeddah Airports CEO, Eng. Mazen Johar, stated that the reception of the first flight from Turkmenistan is part of Jeddah Airports' strategy to increase the number of destinations of King Abdulaziz International Airport, providing more options for travelers and contributing to achieving the objectives of the National Strategy for Aviation Sectors, which aims to connect the airport to 150 international destinations and serve 114 million passengers by 2030.

He added that increasing the destinations will enhance the airport's role in generating revenue from air traffic, given the Kingdom's exceptional geographic location. The airport serves as a pivotal hub connecting the East and the West, in addition to its extensive network of international flights. He said that the airport offers diverse services that adhere to the highest international standards, positioning it as one of the world's best airports for leasure and facilitating transit flights. This is further supported by the continuous support and ongoing attention from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, recognizing it as the primary gateway for the pilgrims, including Hajj and Umrah pilgrims arriving from all around the world.

Johar also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, and all the airport's partners from government and operational entities who have contributed to the successful operation of additional destinations. These efforts are expected to bring about a qualitative leap in the passenger experience at King Abdulaziz International Airport.

As of the new destination, the flight represents the first of a series of flights between Jeddah and the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat, which have been scheduled at a frequency of three flights per week.

The agreement of operating these flights aims to enhance economic and investment relations, promote trade exchange between the Kingdom and Turkmenistan, and facilitate the travel of passengers, Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, and tourists. Additionally, it serves as a bridge of friendship between the two countries.

It is worth mentioning that Jeddah Airports successfully served over 42.7 million passengers through King Abdulaziz International Airport during 2023, marking a 36% growth compared to 2022, which recorded 31.4 million passengers. This achievement represents the highest annual passenger record in the airport's history.

These measures taken by the General Authority of Civil Aviation are in line with the targets of the national aviation sector's strategy, aiming to build international partnerships and enhance the KSA's air connectivity to 250 destinations worldwide, to be a global logistical hub, and serving 330 million passengers annually by 2030.





