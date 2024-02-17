Top News This Week: Scrapping Of Electoral Bonds, Paytm Saga, Adani Firms Ratings Improved And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Here are top news of the week between 11 February and 17 February that made headlines:Axe falls on electoral bonds; disclosures coming soonThe Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday brought the axe down on the electoral bonds scheme and ordered publication of its transaction details, ending the controversial model touted as a way to clean up campaign finance but criticized for its secrecy. Read moreRBI extends Paytm Payments Bank transaction curb deadline to 15 MarchThe Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday extended by 15 days the deadline for stopping deposit transactions at Paytm Payments Bank, part of One 97 Communications that runs the digital payments firm Paytm. Customers now have time till 15 March to deposit money into their accounts, wallets, FASTags, and prepaid cards. Read moreFarmers' Delhi march gathers at Haryana borderThousands of farmers from Punjab headed for the national capital in tractors, SUVs and farm vehicles clashed with the Haryana police at the Shambhu border, where they were met with teargas, water cannons and rubber bullets. The farmers had begun their march on Tuesday morning, after the previous evening's meeting with central ministers to press for legally guaranteed minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops failed to yield results. Read moreLeaving Hindenburg behind, Moody's upgrades four Adani firmsUS-headquartered ratings firm Moody's upgraded the outlook of two green energy firms and two electricity generation and distribution firms of the Adani Group following improved financials, timely debt repayments and a capital infusion by the group over the past year. Read moreEY conducting forensic audit of Bandhan Bank loans worth ₹23,000 croreBig Four accounting firm EY is conducting a forensic audit on a portion of Bandhan Bank's loan book backed by government guarantees, two people aware of the development said. Read morePaytm shifts nodal account to Axis Bank, Soundbox to continue to workOne97 Communications, on Friday, announced that Paytm has shifted its nodal account to Axis Bank (by opening an Escrow Account), the company said in an exchange filing. Read moreAdani Realty wins bid for ₹30,000 crore Bandra Reclamation redevelopmentAdani Realty has secured the contract to redevelop the 24-acre Bandra Reclamation land parcel, put up by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRDC). Read more'No restrictions on Congress using bank accounts'There is no restriction on the Indian National Congress (INC) using any of its bank accounts, but the alleged income tax dues of ₹115 crore attached by the tax department will be transferred to the exchequer as per the procedure followed in the case of any citizen defaulting on tax dues, a person informed about the working of the tax department said on Friday. Read moreHyundai seeks expansion, higher valuation with India IPOHyundai Motor's planned $3 billion IPO in India will help the carmaker score two goals in one go: expand in one of the world's fastest growing markets and tackle the so-called \"Korea discount\" that suppresses the value of its business back home. Read moreInfosys McCamish cyber incident in October led to data breach at BofAA cybersecurity attack at Infosys McCamish in October 2023 led to a data breach, affecting 57,028 Bank of America (BofA) customers, Mint has learnt. The incident was detected on 29 October 2023, as per BoFA. Infosys Ltd, parent of Infosys McCamish, notified the stock exchanges about the development on 3 November. Read moreReddit signs content licensing deal with AI company ahead of IPOReddit has signed a contract allowing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) company to train its models on the social media platform's content, Bloomberg News reported. Read moreInstacart to cut 250 jobs as slowing ad business counters upbeat Q1 forecastInstacart forecast on Tuesday that its first-quarter gross transaction value (GTV) and core profit were above estimates due to an uptick in grocery orders, and said it plans to cut 250 jobs, or 7 percent of its workforce, to focus on \"promising\" initiatives. Read moreCoal India inks pact with Haryana for power supply from Mahanadi Basin PowerState-run Coal India Ltd on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Haryana Power Purchase Centre for supply of 800 megawatt (MW) of electricity from Mahanadi Basin Power Ltd. Read moreFunding in Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu tech startups plummet in 2023: ReportTracxn Geo Annual Report revealed that Karnataka Tech startup ecosystem saw a total funding of $3.4 billion in 2023, which is a 72% plunge from the $12.2 billion raised in 2022. Read moreNike slashes workforce by 2% to tackle increasing competitionNike Inc. will slash its global workforce by about 2% as the sportswear giant pushes on with efforts to reduce costs to counter a weaker sales outlook and growing competition. Read moreJeff Bezos sells $2 billion worth of Amazon shares in latest stock dumpJeff Bezos has unloaded another 12 million shares of Amazon Inc. valued at $2 billion, bringing the total sold in the past week to more than $6 billion. Read moreVedanta promoters offload 1.76% stake via bulk dealPromoters of mining and resources major Vedanta Ltd offloaded 1.76% stake in the company for ₹1,737 crore on Thursday through a bulk deal on BSE, data show. Read moreFIIs offload ₹6,240.5 crore in Indian equities this week, DIIs turn net buyersForeign institutional investors (FIIs) continue to be net sellers in Indian markets even as domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 settled one per cent higher on the week as investors shifted their focus to fundamentals and macroeconomic indicators. Read moreQatar releases ex-Navy personnelIndian Navy veterans who had been put on death row on charges of espionage on behalf of Israel in Qatar were released and they returned to Indian in the early hours on Monday. The Congress expressed relief and happiness at Qatar releasing eight former Indian naval personnel nearly three and a half months after they were handed down death sentences. Read moreOpenAI unveils Sora that makes instant videos from written textsIn another breakthrough into generative artificial intelligence, the maker of ChatGPT has unveiled a new tool that can instantly make short videos in response to written commands. Read more

