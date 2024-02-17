Azerbaijani MFA Urged Armenia To Amend Its Constitution

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a meeting
with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian
Affairs James O'Brien called on Armenia to amend its constitution, Azernews reports.
It is important that Armenia's constitution, legislative acts,
international organizations and courts abandon the ongoing claims
against our country's territorial sovereignty and sovereignty.
"Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that the Armenian
provocation committed after five months of stability, as a result
of which an Azerbaijani serviceman was wounded by a sniper shot, is
aimed at undermining the peace process," the ministry's information
says.
On February 12, the Armenian Armed Forces shelled the positions
of the troops of the State Border Guard Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan
in the direction of the village of Kollugishlak in Zangilan
district, as a result of which serviceman Parviz Agakishi oglu
Khalilzade was wounded.
The meeting also included exchange of views on other bilateral
and regional issues of mutual interest.
