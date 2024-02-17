Azerbaijani MFA Urged Armenia To Amend Its Constitution

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a meeting with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien called on Armenia to amend its constitution, Azernews reports.

It is important that Armenia's constitution, legislative acts, international organizations and courts abandon the ongoing claims against our country's territorial sovereignty and sovereignty.

"Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that the Armenian provocation committed after five months of stability, as a result of which an Azerbaijani serviceman was wounded by a sniper shot, is aimed at undermining the peace process," the ministry's information says.

On February 12, the Armenian Armed Forces shelled the positions of the troops of the State Border Guard Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan in the direction of the village of Kollugishlak in Zangilan district, as a result of which serviceman Parviz Agakishi oglu Khalilzade was wounded.

The meeting also included exchange of views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.