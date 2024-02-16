Bilateral Relations Between Azerbaijan And Serbia Reaching Level Of Strategic Partnership - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Bilateral
relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia have reached the level of
strategic partnership, Serbian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dragan
Vladisavljevic said during the event dedicated to the Day of
Statehood of the Republic of Serbia, Trend reports.
"The most valuable is friendship, which has passed the tests of
time and conditions. Thus, our relations with Azerbaijan are based
on similar historical backgrounds and a full mutual understanding
of the main problems we face. Our bilateral relations of 27 years
have turned into a strategic partnership with full coordination of
foreign policy activities and issues of mutual interest," he
said.
According to the ambassador, the bilateral economic relations
and trade turnover have witnessed great growth over the past two
years.
He expressed confidence in the continuation of intensive and
important cooperation and friendship relations between Serbia and
Azerbaijan and wished his country more valuable and sincere friends
like Azerbaijan.
