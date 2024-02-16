The Catholic Church In Ethiopia Is Blessed With A Newly Consecrated Young Bishop, Bishop Lukas (By Bezawit Assefa)

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



By Bezawit Assefa

The Episcopal consecration of Reverend Father Teshome Fikre (Ph.D.) was done on 11th February 2024 in Emdibir Eparchy, where the Pope appointed him to be Co adjutor Bishop in last December 2023.

The Holy Mass and consecration ceremony was presided over by His Eminence Cardinal Abune Birhaneyesus, President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Ethiopia with Bishops, Priests. The event was attendsed by His Grace Archbishop Antoine Camilleri, Apostolic Nuncio to Ethiopia and Djibouti, Bishop Mussie, Bishop of Emdibir Eparchy, Catholic Bishops from Ethiopia and Eritrea, Rev. Fr. Raphael Simbine, Secretary General of SECAM, Rev. Father Anthony Makunde, Secretary General of AMECEA Secretariat, from Ethiopian Orthodox Church, Archbishop Melketsedik, Archbishop of eastern

and western Gurage Diocese, from the evangelical Church, Rev. Father Yonas Yigezu, President of Ethiopian Evangelical Church Mekane Yesus, His Excellency Ambasador Misganu Arega The Ethiopian Federal Republic Foreign Affairs State Minister and many faithful from all over Ethiopia.

During the Homily, His Eminence Cardinal reminded that one of the responsibilities of a Bishop is to preach and spread the Gospel of the Lord even in convenient and unfavourable times, as the Apostle Paul told Timothy. Continuing His Eminence promised to the newly consecrated Bishop, Abune Lukas to stand by his side and help him with prayers to fulfil this and many other responsibilities.

His Excellency Bishop Lukas in his remarks, announced the leading verse he has selected for his time of Episcopacy,“Look after My Sheep” John 21:15.

His Excellency highlighted the example of Jesus,“the Shepherd will always lead the sheep in front of them so that they stand together in harmony with their hearts and minds, without losing their hope, At other times he becomes among them, being humble and merciful.” Deeply appreciative of the presence of all Bishops, esteemed guests, and fellow Catholics, Bishop Lukas seeks for united support and Prayers.

His Excellency Bishop Mussie's leadership has been an exemplary since the founding of the eparchy leaving a lasting mark on the community.

His Excellency has spearheaded the construction of 15 new churches and the opening of 12 religious' congregations, expanding the reach of the eparchy. His dedication extends beyond spiritual matters, as evidenced by his initiatives in education (schools), healthcare (health centers, hospitals), infrastructure (water, agriculture), and social support (women & youth centers, care centers). He has also championed financial empowerment through income-generating projects.

The program of the celebration was followed by a thanksgiving service. Reverend Father Habte, Director of Emdibir Eparchy, gave a brief description of the twenty years of exemplary service of His Excellency Bishop Mussie and welcomed the successor Bishop, Bishop Lukas on behalf of the Eparchy. The guests of Honor present on the day also expressed their happiness and solidarity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Catholic Bishops' Conference of Ethiopia.--br- src="" alt="Catholic Bishops' Conference of Ethiopia" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo