Voices Of Protest Over Sandeshkhali Crisis Should Not Fade Out: Mithun Chakraborty

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 16 (IANS) The voices of protest from different corners of West Bengal as well as society over the alleged sexual harassment of women at Sandeshkhali by Trinamool Congress leaders should not fade out at any cost, Bollywood actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty said here on Friday.

On Friday, Mithun Chakraborty went to the private hospital in Kolkata where the BJP's state President Sukanta Majumdar is admitted.

While coming out of the hospital he told media persons,“Nothing can be more heinous than what has allegedly happened with the women at Sandeshkhali. There is no question of politics here. It is a question of respect towards women.”

He also slammed the state administration for not allowing Opposition party representatives from reaching Sandeshkhali.

“The administration has no other choice but to prevent the Opposition from reaching Sandeshkhali. This is necessary for the administration to prevent more gory truths from surfacing. These are clear attempts to suppress facts. But the voices of protest should not fade out,” he said.

Reacting to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comments on Thursday, indirectly holding the RSS responsible for the brewing tension at Sandeshkhali, Chakraborty said that such allegations were baseless.

“The RSS has units both in India and abroad. They have over 11 crore members worldwide. The RSS is doing an extraordinary job for the welfare of the nation,” he said.

