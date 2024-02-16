DPS-Modern Indian School Organises Education Trip To Indonesia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A group of 50 students with five teachers from DPS-Modern Indian School Doha, Qatar set out on a six-day educational trip to Jakarta, Indonesia from December 11 to 17, 2023.

This annual overseas excursion is part of the school's commitment to its learning objectives, vision, and mission, providing students with an opportunity to break free from classroom walls and engaging in life-enhancing experiences.

Jakarta, a diverse and vibrant city, is known for its historical sites, architectural wonders, and amazing wildlife. The overwhelming beauty coupled with serene atmosphere and mesmerizing panorama captivated the students, enriching their educational journey with unforgettable memories and a profound appreciation for nature's artistry.

A trip to Taman Safari offered a hands-on learning experience about the region's diverse flora and fauna, while the educational trip to Tangkuban Perahu Volcano, Strawberry Farm, and Ciater Hot Springs gave them a practical understanding of natural resources and geological phenomena.

A visit to Taman Mini Indonesia Indah expanded their knowledge of Indonesia's cultural diversity, and the thrilling rides at Dufan theme park added an element of excitement. Exploring the Jakarta History Museum and the grand Istiqlal Mosque allowed students to delve into the cultural and religious facets of Indonesia, learn about Islamic architecture, and foster interfaith understanding.

This unique expedition proved to be as delightful as it was enriching. Principal Asna Nafees reflected on the broader impact of such trips, noting their role in nurturing a sense of responsibility and independence among students, as well as honing crucial life skills.“Educational trips enable the students to be more active learners and inculcate the values of punctuality, endurance, and sharing and caring in them,” said Vice Principal Secondary School, Mary Cruz.