Minister Discusses Strengthening Of Pharmaceutical Industry With WHO

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The government and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday discussed ways to boost pharmaceutical industry in Jordan.

Talks during a meeting brought together deputy prime minister for economic affairs and minister of state for public sector modernisation, Nasser Shraideh, Minister of Health Firas Hawari and a delegation from the WHO, aimed to strengthen the national regulatory system and increase the production capacity of the pharmaceutical industry in Jordan.

The discussions also focused on the importance of ensuring equitable access to quality medical products at reasonable prices and sustainable methods to promote economic progress, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hawari urged relevant bodies to support the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) efforts to pass the WHO assessment and move Jordan's pharmaceutical industry to the third level.



Upgrading the pharmaceutical classification in Jordan will facilitate the development of new export markets and increase regional and global exports, he said, noting that Jordan aims to become a key regional hub for the provision of medicines, creating new employment opportunities in the healthcare sector and attracting new investment in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

Yukiko Nakatani, assistant director general for access to medicines and health products at WHO, said that the dialogue marked an important milestone in strengthening the national regulatory system and production capacity of Member States.



JFDA Director General Nizar Muhaidat praised WHO's continued efforts to strengthen regulatory authorities and prioritise Jordan in the assessment and accreditation programme.

Jamila Raabi, WHO Representative in Jordan, expressed the organisation's commitment to provide continuous support to Jordan in achieving the goals of the Royal Vision for Economic Modernisation.