Uzbekistan May Limit Operation Of CNG Filling Stations


2/15/2024 9:16:12 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Khududgaztaminot addressed the population in connection with possible restrictions on the operating hours of methane gas stations in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to Uzhydromet forecasts, from 16 to 18 February, sharp cooling is expected across Uzbekistan, with daytime air temperatures from -3 to -8 degrees Celsius and nighttime temperatures from -11 to -16 degrees Celsius.

It is noted that in the near future changes may be made to the operating schedule of automobile gas filling compressor stations (CNG filling stations) in agreement with local administrations (khokimiyats).

The measures taken are aimed at ensuring uninterrupted access to natural gas for the population and social facilities.

