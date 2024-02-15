Uzbekistan May Limit Operation Of CNG Filling Stations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Khududgaztaminot
addressed the population in connection with possible restrictions
on the operating hours of methane gas stations in Uzbekistan,
Trend reports.
According to Uzhydromet forecasts, from 16 to 18 February, sharp
cooling is expected across Uzbekistan, with daytime air
temperatures from -3 to -8 degrees Celsius and nighttime
temperatures from -11 to -16 degrees Celsius.
It is noted that in the near future changes may be made to the
operating schedule of automobile gas filling compressor stations
(CNG filling stations) in agreement with local administrations
(khokimiyats).
The measures taken are aimed at ensuring uninterrupted access to
natural gas for the population and social facilities.
MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107859440
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.