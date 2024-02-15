RTX Will Showcase The Future Of Flight And The Latest Advancements In Global Security At Singapore Airshow 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RTX businesses Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon to display latest transformative technologies-creating a safer, more connected world

SINGAPORE, Feb. 15, 2024

AIRSHOW) - RTX (NYSE: RTX ), the world's largest aerospace and defense company, is set to feature its latest commercial and defense technologies at the Singapore Airshow taking place February 19-24. The company will highlight its commitment to serving the needs of a growing military and commercial aviation customer base in the region while showcasing its expansion in aftermarket capabilities and advancements in the future of air travel.

"With a nearly 50-year history in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region, RTX represents more than 16,000 employees in 17 locations, and is the largest foreign employer in aerospace & defense in Singapore," said Liping Xie, vice president of government relations in Asia-Pacific. "At this year's show, we'll announce expansion plans in Singapore, emphasizing our commitment to our customers and partners in this strategic region for our company's growth."

At the forefront of pursuing more sustainable, connected flight, RTX will display its electric and hybrid-electric propulsion capabilities, as well as its end-to-end Connected Aviation Ecosystem solutions that help streamline operations, improve sustainability and enhance the passenger experience. Demos will also be available on the Next-Gen Commercial Cockpit Demonstrator.

Highlighting defense solutions, the company will display an array of capabilities that support air warfare needs and a more connected battlespace. Models of both the F100 and F135 engines that power F-15s, F-16s, and F-35s in the Asia Pacific region will also be on display. RTX recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the F-16's first flight - powered by the Pratt & Whitney F100 engine – and is looking to the future with the F135 Engine Core Upgrade, which will deliver the performance needed to fully-enable Block 4 capabilities for all F-35 operators starting in 2029.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the aviation industry with a forecasted demand of almost 9,000 new aircraft required over the next decade – with about 3,800 of those required within the next five years.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

